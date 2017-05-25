

FORM 8.3



IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL



DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013



DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE



1. KEY INFORMATION



+-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Name of person dealing (Note 1) |HSBC Bank Plc | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Company dealt in |Minco Plc | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Class of relevant security to which the dealings being |Ordinary Shares | |disclosed relate (Note 2) | | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Date of dealing |28(th ) March 2017| +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+



b. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS



c. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)



+------------------------------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | Long |Short | +------------------------------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | |Number (%) |Number (%) | +------------------------------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ |(1) Relevant securities |5,253,000 1.098%| | +------------------------------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ |(2) Derivatives (other than options) | |5,253,000 1.098%| +------------------------------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ |(3) Options and agreements to | | | |purchase/sell | | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ |Total |5,253,000 1.098%|5,253,000 1.098%| +------------------------------------------+-----------------+-----------------+



a. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)



+-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+ |Class of relevant security: | Long |Short | +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+ | |Number (%)|Number (%)| +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+ |(1) Relevant securities | | | +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+ | | | | |(2) Derivatives (other than options) | | | +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+ | | | | |(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell| | | +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+ |Total | | | +-------------------------------------------+------------+------------+



1. DEALINGS (Note 4)



(a) Purchases and sales



+---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------+ | | | | | Purchase/sale | Number of relevant securities | Price per unit (Note 5) | +---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------+ | Purchase | 625,000 | 2.20 p | +---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------+ | Sale | 625,000 | 2.20 p | +---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------+



(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)



+-------------+---------------------+---------------------------+--------------+ |Product name,|Nature of transaction|Number of relevant |Price per unit| |e.g. CFD |(Note 6) |securities |(Note 5) | | | |(Note 7) | | +-------------+---------------------+---------------------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-------------+---------------------+---------------------------+--------------+



(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities



(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying



+---------+------------+-----------+---------+----------+-------+--------------+ |Product |Writing, |Number of |Exercise |Type, e.g.|Expiry |Option money | |name, |selling, |securities |price |American, |date |paid/received | |e.g. call|purchasing, |to which | |European | |per unit (Note| |option |varying etc.|the option | |etc. | |5) | | | |relates | | | | | | | |(Note 7) | | | | | +---------+------------+-----------+---------+----------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | | +---------+------------+-----------+---------+----------+-------+--------------+



(ii) Exercising



+------------------+----------------------+----------------------------------+ | Product name, | Number of securities | Exercise price per unit (Note 5) | | e.g. call option | | | +------------------+----------------------+----------------------------------+ | | | | +------------------+----------------------+----------------------------------+



(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)



+-----------------------+---------+--------------------------+ | Nature of transaction | Details | Price per unit | | (Note 8) | | (if applicable) (Note 5) | +-----------------------+---------+--------------------------+ | | | | +-----------------------+---------+--------------------------+



2. OTHER INFORMATION



Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives



Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.



Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO



+-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |Date of disclosure | 29-Mar-2017 | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |Contact name | Shwetha BR | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |Telephone number |+44 20 7088 2000| +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which | NA | |connected | | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) | NA | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+



