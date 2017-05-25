Research and Markets - U.S. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Film And Sheet Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2025 - Key Vendors are Plexiglas, Altuglas, Acrylite, Optix, Perspex, Polycast, Chemcast & PLAZCRYL

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "U.S. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Film And Sheet Market, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The U.S. polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) film & sheet market is expected to reach USD 1.11 Billion by 2025. The proliferation of high-speed internet has driven online retail and shopping trends, positively impacting the demand for LED displays and communication signage in physical retail stores, to compete with these virtual outlets.

PMMA film & sheet are increasingly being utilized to design unique, innovative and aesthetically appealing advertising displays. Increasing consumer consciousness regarding sustainability has driven the demand for communication media materials with high biodegradability, lower toxicity, and emissions.

The automotive sector has also been utilizing increasing amounts of the material for lightweight component manufacturing, LED illumination applications and other molding compound or fabrication in interiors & exteriors. Stringent federal regulations implemented by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) are also driving the demand for lightweight automotive components & materials.

Signage & displays occupied the highest volume share of around 33% in 2015 in the films segment. Growing demand for optoelectronics and specialized media & communication displays is a major driving factor in the U.S. Furthermore, a shift in trend towards digital marketing and growing awareness regarding paper wastage has contributed to segment growth.



