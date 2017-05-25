Instant Adhesive Market Worth 2.38 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Instant Adhesive Market by Chemistry (Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy-based), Curing Process (Conventional, Light Cured), Application (Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Medical, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 1.57 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.38 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period.

The usability of these adhesive in several end-use applications, coupled with the rising demand for instant adhesive, is estimated to boost the demand for instant adhesive in the near future. Properties such as fast curing speed, ease of use, and excellent bonding strength make instant adhesive a preferred choice for applications where convenience and speed are required. These factors have also propelled the use of instant adhesive in applications such as electronics and automotive.

Among chemistry types, the epoxy-based instant adhesive segment is leading the instant adhesive market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for epoxy-based instant adhesive is increasing owing to their high cohesive strength and toughness as well as very good heat and environmental resistance properties. They have excellent depth of cure and can fill large gaps.

Among curing processes, the light-cured instant adhesive segment of the instant adhesive market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Properties such as high yield and eco-friendly nature have helped light-cured instant adhesive gain a significant market share in the adhesive industry. The UV systems for adhesive are cheaper to install than electron beam (EB) systems.

Among applications, the medical segment is leading the instant adhesive market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Cyanoacrylate adhesive are expected to find widespread use in external tissue bonding applications, particularly in medical emergency and medical devices. Aging population and advancements in medical procedures will continue to fuel the use of instant adhesive in medical devices, including IV delivery systems, catheters, syringes, hearing aids, silicone rubber components, and others.

The Asia-Pacific instant adhesive market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific instant adhesive market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific Instant Adhesive Market can be attributed to the rising demand for instant adhesive from emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region, including India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore, among others. Moreover, factors such as the improving standards of living and rising per capita income of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region are also fueling the growth of the Asia-Pacific instant adhesive market.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Bostik SA (France), Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Pidilite Industries (India), among others, are the key players operating in the instant adhesive market.

