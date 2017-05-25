AppFutura Launches New MobileFirms.co to Help Customers Find the Best Marketing Companies to Promote Mobile Applications

On the MobileFirms.co directory, users will be able to find marketing companies listed worldwide and ranked by their reputation

BARCELONA, Spain, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AppFutura, a platform for app development companies where they can find clients that want to outsource their app projects, has seen an increasing demand for services offered by mobile marketing companies over the last few years. The company launched MobileFirms.co in 2017 to provide a new platform for app marketing companies worldwide. It caters to the increasing demand of the services offered by these companies by people who need to promote their apps and make them successful among smartphone users and app stores.

The services offered from these companies range from affiliates and social advertising to analytics and app testing. The new MobileFirms.co directory will allow users to find marketing companies listed from all over the world ranked by their reputation. The site details pertinent company contact information, as well as information about services offered, types of clients serviced and reviews, if available.

"We are excited to offer this new service to potential customers seeking marketing companies focused on mobile marketing," says Bernat Guitart, CEO at MobileFirms.co. "We also offer a specialized blog that aims to become a resource for users interested in mobile marketing. It offers in-depth articles on topics like retargeting, mobile SEO or ASO (App Store Optimization)."

Using MobileFirms is free for marketing companies and for people looking to hire their services. The company's business model utilizes target advertising and sponsor accounts for companies. And it's already receiving great reviews. Appszoom noted, "We are really concerned about our presence online, and MobileFirms is a big opportunity for us to expand our brand image. Having a profile thereallows us to get more visitors to our website and more clients!"

For more information about the company and to search the directory, visit MobileFirms.co.

Founded in 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, MobileFirms is the platform for app marketing companies worldwide. It caters to the increasing demand of the services offered by these companies by people in need to promote their apps and make them successful among smartphone users and app stores. For more information, visit MobileFirms.co.

AppFutura is a platform for app development companies where they can find clients that want to outsource their app projects. AppFutura was founded in January 2014, in Barcelona, Spain, and currently has more than 16,000 companies listed worldwide. More than 4,500 app development projects have been posted on the platform. Development companies use AppFutura as a sales and marketing tool to promote themselves, showcase the apps and websites they have developed and find new clients. Business and individuals who want to outsource their app project can, in turn, find the right development partner on AppFutura's directory or post their need to receive proposals from candidates and hire their favorite company. For more information, visit AppFutura.com.

