The research study by Technavio on the global automotive starter motor market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

"The global automotive starter motor market is projected to reach more than 100 million units by 2021, growing at a CAGR of over 4% through the forecast period. The launch of micro cars with inflated capacity and advanced features in APAC is one of the key factors driving the adoption of starter motors," says Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for powertrain research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive starter motor market is characterized by the presence of many prominent as well as small-scale vendors with product portfolios that have a wide scope of applications. Currently, there is an increasing demand for automotive starter motors globally, and the growth of the market can be linked to the increasing number of sales of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

DENSO, Valeo, BorgWarner, Continental, and Delphi dominate the market landscape, with a wide range of products which can be customized based on individual customer needs, making the market extremely competitive.

Top five vendors in the global automotive starter motor market

BorgWarner

BorgWarner is involved in the supply of highly engineered automotive systems and components. Its products are used in powertrain applications. It manufactures and sells products to OEMs of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles.

DENSO

DENSO supplies advanced automotive technology, systems, and components for major players in the automotive industry. The company manufactures Denso gear-reduction starter, light duty starters and medium and heavy duty starters.

Continental

Continental is an automotive manufacturing company that manufactures brake systems, tires, automotive safety systems, powertrain components, chassis components, and other parts of the automotive industry.

Valeo

Valeo is involved in the design, production, and distribution of components, and integrated systems and modules for cars and trucks. It provides innovative systems and products, which help in CO2 emissions reduction and improved vehicle performance. It also develops systems for intuitive driving systems.

Delphi

Delphi is a global technology company that provides a wide range of products and solutions for automotive and commercial vehicle sectors, which help in making vehicles safe, eco-friendly, and cost-effective.

