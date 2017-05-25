

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was cited for misdemeanor assault late Wednesday, just hours before voters head to polls in a high-profile special election.



A statement from Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Gianforte was issued a citation after an alleged attack on a newspaper reporter.



Gianforte, a technology executive, is accused of 'body slamming' Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, at a campaign event in Bozeman, Montana.



Gootkin said there was probable cause to issue a citation to Gianforte for misdemeanor assault but noted the nature of the injuries did not meet the statutory elements of felony assault.



A Fox News reporter who was due to interview Gianforte said the Republican candidate grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground.



'Faith, Keith and I watched in disbelief as Gianforte then began punching the reporter,' Alicia Acuna wrote in an account of the event on the Fox News website.



She added, 'As Gianforte moved on top of Jacobs, he began yelling something to the effect of, 'I'm sick and tired of this!'



Meanwhile, a statement from Gianforte's campaign has sought to blame Jacobs' 'aggressive behavior' for the altercation.



The incident came on the eve of a special election between Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist in a race to replace Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.



Three of Montana's largest newspapers have subsequently rescinded their endorsements of Gianforte, although the impact on the race may be somewhat limited to due to significant mail-in voting in the state.



