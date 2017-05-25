Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market - Expected to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global compressed air treatment equipment market is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2025.

Ambient air usually contains contaminants that are drawn into the compressor and pose the chance of contaminating compressed air. This subsequently makes the implementation of compressed air treatment equipment crucial. Furthermore, there are other sources through which contaminants are introduced into the compressed air stream that mainly include piping, receiver tank, and other installed components. All these factors are expected to drive the compressed air treatment equipment market growth over the forecast period.

A compressed air network is fundamental in any manufacturing facility and is often referred to as the fourth utility, with more than 85% of the companies using compressed air in some aspect of their operations. In most of the manufacturing facilities today, compressed air is often of paramount importance to any manufacturing process, regardless of whether it is used for automating the process or if it comes in direct contact with the product. Furthermore, the quality of air produced and the cost associated with producing this powerful utility is of great significance to any manufacturer. This is the primary reason expected to drive the growth of the compressed air treatment equipment market over the next nine years.





Companies Mentioned



Aircel

Airfilter Engineering

Alpha-Pure

Atlas Copco Corporation

Beko Technologies

Boge Compressors

Chicago Pneumatic

CompAir

Compressed Air Parts Company (CAPCO)

Donaldson Company, Inc.

FS Curtis

Gardner Denver , Inc.

, Inc. Gem Equipments Ltd.

Hankison (SPX)

Industrial Air Power (IAP)

Ingersoll-Rand

Kaeser Compressors, Inc.

Lectrodryer

Mann+Hummel

Mattei Compressors, Inc.

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Trends, Variables & Scope



4. Compressed Air Treatment Equipment: Product Outlook



5. Compressed Air Treatment Equipment: End-use Outlook



6. Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market: Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kzjpzp/compressed_air

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716