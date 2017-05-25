The expansion of the global logistics market is making it a more complex-and, at times, challenging-market. The use of market intelligence will become even more of an influence on a business's chances for success.

This is according to Infiniti Research, in their blog titled Expert Insights Simplify a Rapidly Complicating Global Logistics Market

Infiniti says, "Proponents in the global logistics market will face several challenging scenarios. With growing demand for competent logistics services from high-worth customers, and vendors' inclusion of VAS and other specialized professional supply chain solutions in their product portfolios, the cost of operation will naturally take an upward curve."

They also note that the market can expect some technological challenges, too: "Traditionally, the logistics industry has been slow in adopting the latest technology in order to streamline their operations. From simple handheld devices to complex algorithms, the speedy adoption of technology will be crucial for players in this segment to keep up with competition and appeal to a customer base that is increasingly technology-savvy."

These challenges can be overcome by market intelligence services and forming strategies based on actionable insights.

More information on how leading companies are using market intelligence to improve logistics and distribution can be found using Infiniti's resources. These resources are compiled from Infiniti's team of 500+ analysts with over 14 years of experience in setting up strategic market intelligence insights programs.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

