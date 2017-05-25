Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Advanced Drafting Techniques for Successful EPO Patent Applications" conference to their offering.
Many patent applications and patents are lost before the EPO Boards of Appeal due to incorrect original drafting. Added subject matter is a recurrent problem: Amendments made during grant procedure, to take account or new prior art, amount to added subject-matter, often fatal in opposition procedure before the EPO, and national courts.
Sufficiency of disclosure can also be a problem, as if initial disclosure is insufficient, amending it can amount to adding subject-matter.
The purpose of the seminar is to identify the problems of added subject-matter and sufficiency of disclosure, and show how they can be easily avoided by careful drafting.
Key Topics Covered
Article 123(2) added subject matter
Avoiding problems with amendments
Article 83 sufficiency of disclosure
Who Should Attend:
Trainee patent attorneys
EQE Candidates
Qualified European patent attorneys
Patent attorneys in private practice
Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers
People working or training in intellectual property
US attorneys working in Europe
Those already familiar with the field will find the seminars valuable
