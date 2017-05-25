Global District Cooling Market to Reach $80 Billion by 2026 - Driven by Increasing Awareness for Reduction in CO2 Emissions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In the backdrop of rising demand for low-cost yet efficient cooling systems, global district cooling market size is slated to reach $80 billion by 2026 clocking a double-digit CAGR. Hence, propelling demand for district cooling systems globally. Moreover, growing environmental concerns and rising need to conserve energy are anticipated to propel growth in global district cooling market through 2026.

Objective of the Study:

To define, classify and forecast global district cooling market on the basis of type, end use sector and regional distribution.

To analyses and forecast global market size of district cooling systems, in terms of value and volume.

To scrutinize detailed market segmentation and forecast market size, in terms of value and volume, on the basis of end use sector and by segmenting global market into five regions, namely - Middle East & Africa , North America , Asia-Pacific , South America and Europe .

& , , , and . To identify the tailwinds and headwinds for global district cooling market.

To analyze and forecast market size, in terms of value and volume, for district cooling with respect to key end use sectors such as Commercial, Residential and Industrial.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions, in global district cooling market.

To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the supply of district cooling technology, globally.

Key Trends:



Introduction of Aquavista 5 C technology by Veolia



Thermosyphon Cooler Hybrid System Technology for water saving in District Cooling Plant



Increasing awareness for reduction in CO2 Emissions



Increasing Awareness towards sustainability



Innovation in District Cooling adopted



Mandatory District cooling regulations



Use of Thermal Storage becoming mandatory



Continued Consolidation in DC utilities by leading companies

Companies Mentioned



ADC Energy System LLC

DC Pro Engineering

Danfoss District Energy A/S

District Cooling Company LLC

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation(EMPOWER)

Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool)

Fortum Corporation

Gas District Cooling (M) SDN BHD

Keppel DHCS PTE Ltd.

Logstor A/S

Marafeq Qatar

National Central Cooling Company

Pal Technology

Qatar District Cooling Company

Ramboll Group A/S

SNC Lavalin

Shinryo Corporation

Siemens A/G

Stellar Energy (US)

Veolia Environment S.A.



