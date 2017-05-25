

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited (the 'Company')



Transaction notification



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name | | | | | Brooks Zug | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |PDMR, director of the Company | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial notification | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |HarbourVest Global Private Equity | | | |Limited (the 'Company') | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NBWV6WWV8TOL46 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial | | | |instrument, type of instrument |Shares in the Company | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GG00BR30MJ80 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of Shares for cash. | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | | | | | | +---------+------------------------------+ | | |13.00 GBP|21,000 | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |21,000 | | | | | | | | | | |- Price |273,000 GBP | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |18 May, 2017 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange XLON | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



Enquiries:



JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited



Secretary



01481 702400



