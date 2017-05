HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD) have pulled back well off their best levels of the day but remain notably higher in afternoon trading on Thursday. Sears is currently up by 13.1 percent, bouncing off its lowest closing level in well over two months.



The rally by Sears comes after the department store operator reported a narrower than expected first quarter loss on revenues that exceeded estimates.



