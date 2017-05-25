

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has issued two safety recalls in North America.



The first recall involves certain 2017 Ford F-150, Explorer and Super Duty vehicles for inadequate welds in driver seat back frames.



According Ford, in the affected vehicles a driver seat back frame that has been improperly welded may fail to comply with certain federal motor vehicle safety standards, and may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.



The recall involves about 2,418 vehicles in North America.



The second recall involves about 550 F-150 and F-250 to F-550 trucks with faulty door handles.



Ford says that in the affected vehicle an exterior door handle fitted with an aftermarket chrome cover that was purchased as an accessory component from a Ford dealer may not comply with federal motor vehicle safety standards, and may experience inertial loads that could cause it to unlatch during a side impact, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.



