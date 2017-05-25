Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2025: Increasing Demand from Construction, Automotive, Shipbuilding & Other Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Analysis, By Product (Mobile Units, Stationary Units, Large Centralized Systems), By Application (Arc, Resistance, Laser Beam, Oxy-Fuel), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global welding fume extraction equipment market is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025.

The mandatory health and safety workplace regulations compliance which are globally applicable has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, increasing demand from various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, shipbuilding and others for a clean environment to increase the operators' productivity, is further fueling the market growth.

Fume extraction equipment is used to capture and remove, smoke and welding fume particulates produced during the welding process. Different welding methods such as arc, laser beam, resistance, and oxy-fuel produce particulate fumes containing toxic substances including chromium, manganese, zinc, nickel and others. The prolonged exposure to these toxic fumes results in different health issues such as chronic lung problems, Parkinson's disease, cancer of the larynx and others. The rising awareness among the welding operators about various health concerns is anticipated to boost the market.

Miller Electric MfgCo.

Lincoln Electric Co.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Kemper America Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

RoboVent Products Group, Inc.

Air Liquide Welding group

Sentry Air Systems, Inc.

Filcar S.p.A

