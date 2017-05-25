According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global binoculars market is expected to reach USD 778.39 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 5%.

This research report titled 'Global Binoculars Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

With increased government investments in the military and defense sector to provide improvised military devices that help armies to spot the enemies and protect the nation has led to the increased adoption of spotting scopes, military goggles, binoculars, and riflescopes.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global binoculars market into three major segments by type. They are:

Galilean binoculars

Porro prism binoculars

Roof prism binoculars

Global binoculars market by roof prism type

Roof prism binoculars have prisms aligned with each other in a straight line causing the incoming light to bounce off them in order to fold the optical path. It reduces the size of the binoculars, thus, making them more compact and narrow. Roof prism binoculars are more expensive when compared to a Porro prism binocular.

According to Ujjwal Doshi, a lead consumer electronics research analyst from Technavio, "Roof prism binoculars use a process called phase correction to ensure crisp images. The designs are complicated, and hence, require precision manufacturing techniques. The surface of the roof prism uses anti-reflective coatings to attain a good percentage of light transmission

Global binoculars market by Porro prism type

The Porro prism binoculars use image-erecting prisms to provide images that are correctly oriented. It uses a type of reflection prism to alter the orientation of the image. The Porro prism system uses two right angle prisms with a total of four internal reflections.

"In Porro prisms, eyepieces and objective lenses are offset from each other than being in-line with each other. As these binoculars have wider spaced objective lenses, they can produce a better stereoscopic image," says Ujjwal.

Global binoculars market by Galilean type

Galilean binoculars date back to 1608 when attempts were made to create binoculars using a pair of Galilean telescopes. Galilean binoculars were manufactured only in the early 1800s because of difficulties in alignment, magnification match, and focusing.

A Galilean type binocular has two telescopes mounted side-by-side for binocular vision. These devices use Galilean optics, which is the use of convex objective lens and a concave eyepiece lens. They were inexpensive and popular during the 20th century.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bushnell

Celestron

Nikon

Steiner

Vortex Optics

