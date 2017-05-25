HANFORD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) will start construction on the first phase at Mountain View, a new residential neighborhood located at the northwest corner of 11th and Houston in Hanford, Calif., that will offer 32 single-family homes. Sales will open on May 27. The community is expected to be complete in February 2018.

"This ideally located site is in a beautiful rural setting that's close to downtown Hanford and less than an hour from Fresno," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. "We don't expect these homes to stay on the market for long."

The 1,443- to 2,100-square-foot homes on 6,100- to 15,090-square-foot lots will be built in Mediterranean, Tuscan and Craftsman styles. Mountain View is located 20 minutes from the Lemoore Naval Base, which employs more than 7,000 military personnel. Mountain View is close to Highway 198, offering quick access to major employers including Adventist Medical Center, Central Valley Meat Co., Del Monte Foods, The Hanford Sentinel, Walmart Warehouse and Costco Wholesale.

Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes plans on closing its 1,000th home by year end, making it one of the most active homebuilders in the region.

Mountain View is SJV Homes' 13th joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

According to the National Association of Home Builders' formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 32 single-family homes will generate $9.1 million in local income, $1.1 million in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 126 local jobs.

About SJV Homes

Deeply rooted in residential construction, the founders of Visalia, California-based San Joaquin Valley Homes have built thousands of quality homes and attractive neighborhoods for Central Valley residents. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision of delivering excellence through every level of building, delivering wonderful homes in great neighborhoods. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment company based in San Diego. www.sjvhomes.com

