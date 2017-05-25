Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Type, Application & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market is expected to reach USD 4.80 billion by 2025.

Non-volatile memories, such as MRAM and Resistive random Access Memory (RRAM/ReRAM), are expected to replace the existing volatile memories such as Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and Static Random-Access Memory (static RAM or SRAM). The replacement would be possible due to different benefits offered by the advance non-volatile memories. The existing flash memories are facing technological limits; and their further advancements are expected to increase their costs, thus, leading to the invention of non-volatile memories that are capable of avoiding data loss on power discharge.



Moreover, the increasing demand of these memories is predicted to promote the demand for equipment, used in their manufacturing. The manufacturing of these memories require specialized fabrication equipment, similar to those used in magnetic read sensors. Thus, promoting the growth of capital equipment required for manufacturing of non-volatile memories equipment.



Avalanche Technology, Inc.

Everspin Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Intel Corporation

NVE Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics CoLtd.

Spin Transfer Technologies

Toshiba Corporation

Crocus Nano Electronics LLC



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



4 Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Type Outlook



5 Magneto Resistive RAM Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Magneto Resistive RAM Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w7zm9h/magneto_resistive

