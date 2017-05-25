Research and Markets - Smart Cards Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2025 - Key Vendors are American Express, Atos SE, CPI Card Group, Gemalto NV, G&D, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors & Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global smart cards market is predicted to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2025.

The increasing demand for the product, across various applications, such as payment transactions, cell phones, ID verification & access controls, is presumed to favor the market growth over the forecast period. Smart cards are used in several applications including the retail, healthcare, government, and hospitality sectors, promoting the market demand over the forecast period by providing effective data storage, efficient payment transactions, and faster processing time.



The increasing use of smart cards in the telecommunication and BFSI segments is expected to drive the market over the next nine years. Their implementation in retail applications enables secure transactions and provides new opportunities to the market.



Smart cards are extensively used to enable secure payment transactions and to promote cashless payments, thereby, enabling cost savings for payment merchants and offering convenience to the consumers. The use of mobile phones and IoT devices has further promoted the use of SIM & data chips thereby driving the demand for the product. These devices are increasingly used in retail applications to enable faster transactions and reduce the checkout time. These advantages are enabling growth of the industry at a significant rate, over the next nine years.



Companies Mentioned



American Express Company

Atos SE

CPI Card Group

Gemalto N.V.

Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

INSIDE Secure SA

NXP Semiconductor Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Smart Cards Industry Outlook



4 Smart Cards Type Outlook



5 Smart Cards Component Outlook



6 Smart Cards Application Outlook



7 Smart Cards Regional Outlook



8 Competitive Landscape



