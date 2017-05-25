The manufacturing industry is growing at a fast pace, driven by technological advancements and competition from an increasingly global market. There have already been many changes to manufacturing processes, but there are more to come over the next few years.

In its blog titled, 'What You Should Look Forward to in the Manufacturing Industry through 2017', market intelligence firm Infiniti Research takes a look at the top trends developing in the industry.

One technique that is becoming more widespread is the use of 3D printing. Infiniti notes that in the past, "its application was limited to developing prototypes, but now manufacturing companies are looking forward to its full-fledged application in the industrial process. This will add to productivity, efficiency, and innovation, thereby creating value and resulting in growth of the industrial market."

Predictive analytics is another useful tool, as it can "enhance decision-making skills and help the organizations to identify newer avenues and potential markets for expansion."

As the industry becomes more competitive, companies will need to adopt these tools in order to stay ahead in the global market. There are many options available for companies to take advantage of, and as industry best practices evolve, manufacturers will grow as well.

