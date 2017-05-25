

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Thursday, having seen little movement this week despite significant geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve talk.



Markets have been calm in the wake of Manchester's terrorist bombing, and President Trump's overseas trip has thus far been uneventful.



There was also little reaction to yesterday's Fed minutes, which hinted they will raise U.S. interest rates in June, and wind down the central bank's bloated balance sheet.



'The global economy is brighter than it has been for the last few years,' Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said at a panel at the Center for Global Development.



June gold settled at $1,256.40/oz, up $3.30, or 0.3%.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a slight uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended May 20th.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 234,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 233,000.



