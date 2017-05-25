South America Digital Oilfield Market 2012-2022: By Process (Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Reservoir Optimization, & Others) & Solution (Instrumentation & Automation Vs. IT Services) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "South America Digital Oilfield Market By Process (Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Reservoir Optimization, & Others), By Solution (Instrumentation & Automation Vs. IT Services), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The South American digital oilfield market is projected to surpass $1.22 billion by 2022.

Brazil dominates the region's digital oilfield solutions market. During the forecast period, growth in global digital oilfield market can be attributed to surging energy demand coupled with decreasing mature fields production, which is expected to push upstream companies to improve recovery rates by the use of digital oilfield technologies. In addition, firming crude oil prices is expected to compel companies to start their CAPEX cycle again resulting in increased demand for digital oilfield solutions.

A brief study was conducted to understand each aspect of market outlook such as drivers, challenges, trends and various other factors affecting the market. Moreover, an in-depth analysis was conducted to understand South America digital oilfield market scenario and to gauge the competitive scenario.



Objective of the Study:



To analyze and forecast the market size of South America digital oilfield, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast South America digital oilfield market on the basis of process, solution and regional distribution.

To identify drivers, challenges and opportunities available in the market for digital oilfield in South America.

To examine competitive developments such as digital oilfield contracts in South America digital oilfield market.

To strategically profile the leading manufacturers, distributors and importers in the market which cater to the South America digital oilfield market.



Companies Mentioned



Accenture PLC

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Halliburton

Honeywell International Inc

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

Weatherford International plc



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Digital Oilfield Market Outlook



5. South America Digital Oilfield Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



