

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his call for other members of NATO to live up to commitments on defense spending.



Speaking to the leaders of NATO member nations, Trump said 23 of the 28 countries that make up the alliance are not meeting the target of spending at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense.



'This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States,' Trump said. 'And many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years and not paying in those past years. Over the last eight years, the United States spent more on defense than all other NATO countries combined.'



He added, 'If all NATO members had spent just 2 percent of their GDP on defense last year, we would have had another $119 billion for our collective defense and for the financing of additional NATO reserves.'



Trump argued that spending 2 percent of GDP on defense is the bare minimum to confront today's very real and very vicious threats, especially from terrorism.



The president pointed out that he was speaking from the beautiful new NATO headquarters but noted that he had never asked what the facility cost.



Trump said his call for increased defense spending by the member nations comes as NATO must focus on terrorism and immigration as well as threats from Russia and on NATO's eastern and southern borders.



'These grave security concerns are the same reason that I have been very, very direct with Secretary Stoltenberg and members of the Alliance in saying that NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations,' Trump said.



Trump said the deadly attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, demonstrates the depths of evil the world faces with terrorism.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



