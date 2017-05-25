1st Capital Bank Announces Move of Corporate Headquarters and Opening of City Center Branch

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / 1st Capital Bank (OTC PINK: FISB) announces the move of its corporate headquarters and the opening of its City Center Branch. 1st Capital Bank first shared its plans to move its corporate headquarters to the Taylor Building in Salinas City Center in August 2016. The move was completed May 1, just weeks after the Bank celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

"After all these years, we are here," said 1st Capital Bank President and CEO Tom Meyer. "This is where we want to be. This is where we should be, and this is where we were meant to be."

As the largest community bank in Monterey County, 1st Capital Bank was looking for a new location for its corporate headquarters that would be visible and accessible to the economic needs of the community.

"The Taylor Building was a clear and natural choice," Meyer said. "It is at the heart of Salinas City Center and the downtown revitalization project."

1st Capital Bank joins more than a dozen new businesses that have opened its doors in downtown Salinas following the Taylor Building's opening in 2015. The building serves as the headquarters for Taylor Farms and 1st Capital Bank as well as a storefront for several other businesses.

"We appreciate the financial investment and the superb quality of the building constructed by Bruce Taylor in the City Center, but more importantly, we appreciate the long-term vision for Salinas expressed by Bruce," Meyer said. "We share that vision and want to enhance the financial well-being of the businesses in Salinas."

The Bank now occupies 6,300 square feet on the first floor of the Taylor Building. The new space features a modern design, orchestrated by Wald, Ruhnke, and Dost Architects, LLP in Monterey and furnished by PBI Interiors in Salinas. Special attention was made designing collaborative workspaces and a healthy work environment, including ergonomic sit-stand desks that raise and lower so that employees can choose how they work.

"We are seeing more and more companies designing offices that give employees greater choices and flexibility," said Misato Eddy, interior designer with Wald, Ruhnke and Dost Architects. "It's great to see the employees' excitement to work in an office that makes them happier, healthier and more connected as a team."

The new location includes a small bank branch where customers can conduct typical banking transactions and open new accounts. The branch, which the Bank calls its City Center Branch, is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Bank's branch at 1097 South Main will remain open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1st Capital Bank, founded in 2007, provides professional banking services to businesses, professionals, and residents throughout the Central Coast with branches in Monterey, Salinas, King City and San Luis Obispo.

Photo Credit: Cooks Photography. Kurt Gollnick, 1st Capital Bank Chairman of the Board, and other Bank Directors and Employees celebrating the opening of the Bank's new location in the Taylor Building on May 18.

About 1st Capital Bank

The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA"). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo. The Bank's corporate office is located at 150 Main Street, Salinas CA 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. The primary facsimile number is 831.264.4001.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

This news release is available at the www.1stCapital.bank internet site for no charge.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas E. Meyer

President and Chief Executive Officer

831.264.4057 office

Tom.Meyer@1stCapitalBank.com

Michael J. Winiarski

Chief Financial Officer

831.264.4014 office

Michael.Winiarski@1stCapitalBank.com

SOURCE: 1st Capital Bank