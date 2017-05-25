MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Intema Solutions Inc. ("Intema" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ITM) announces today that it has released its 2017 First Quarter results. The corporation is happy to end this First Quarter with a profit and reduced expenses.

The First Quarter was centered on increasing sales with actual customers. Our efforts targeted the conversion rate of eFlyerMaker users either by moving free account to paying customers or to provide specific services that improve the quality of sent emails. These specific activities include adding sign-up forms to increase the size of customer lists, custom email template design, contest templates and email campaign concepts. The results of this first Quarter are encouraging and promising for future progress.

Marketing to new customers was redirected to medium and large size customers. The first quarter is a better moment for the solicitation of new corporate clients. While this customer base requires a sustained effort over a longer period of time, it is imperative that we tap into these niches to ensure the diversity of revenue streams. The focus on corporate customers has no effect on our marketing expenses. Activities aimed at smaller customers will resume in the next quarters.

Operations were scrutinized with the object of reducing expenses to their minimum. The greatest effect of this task will be more evident in the next Quarter. With this in mind, IT and hosting services were outsourced to an external firm with a long-term contract and personnel were consequently reduced.

Product development kept its pace. The team targets the end of the third Quarter to unveil version 2 of eFlyerMaker. This new version will emphasize the value of good design by offering advanced designer tools within the software; this will place eFlyerMaker as one of the most friendly email software for designers; they will be able to do more work directly with eFlyerMaker without having to use other more expensive design software outside the application.

"We will continue to improve our results by increasing our sales, reducing our costs and improving our applications" said Roger Plourde, CEO.

About INTEMA SOLUTIONS Inc. INTEMA's mission is to integrate technologies to marketing. The company develops technologies for marketing and services related to predictive marketing, relationship marketing and database marketing. Since its inception, INTEMA has dedicated its efforts to deliver key solutions to the marketing industry. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com and our product websites eflyermaker.com and matcheranalytics.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined on policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

www.intema.ca

Contacts:

Intema Solutions, Inc.

Roger Plourde

CEO

(514) 861-1881

roger.ploude@intema.ca

www.intema.ca



