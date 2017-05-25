Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market 2012-2022: By Process (Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Reservoir Optimization) & Solution (Instrumentation & Automation Vs. IT Services) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Asia Pacific digital oilfield market is projected to cross $2.5 billion by 2022.

The region is home to developing countries such as China and India, whose energy demands are continuously surging. These two countries are the leading energy importers in this region. In order to reduce import dependence and improve energy security, both countries have started focusing on domestic oil & gas exploration.



Both the countries have huge coastlines and seas, which present enormous opportunities for offshore exploration and production. Demand for digital oilfield technologies in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in coming years on account of rapid uptake of offshore field development activities is Australia and Vietnam, in partnership with India and China.



Objective of the Study:



To analyze and forecast the market size of Asia-Pacific digital oilfield, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast Asia-Pacific digital oilfield market on the basis of process, solution and regional distribution.

To identify drivers, challenges and opportunities available in the market for digital oilfield in Asia-Pacific.

. To strategically profile the leading solution providers, distributors and importers in the market.



Key Trends:



Growing Investments in Offshore Exploration & Production

Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Growing Consolidation in Digital Oilfield Industry

Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Revenue Generation through Aftermarket Services

Rising Investments in Research & Development

Downturn in Oil & Gas Industry

Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities

Companies Mentioned



Baker Hughes Incorporated

Halliburton

Honeywell International Inc

Schlumberger Limited

Wipro Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Digital Oilfield Market Outlook



5. Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



