Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market 2012-2022: By Process (Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Reservoir Optimization) & Solution (Instrumentation & Automation Vs. IT Services) - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
The Asia Pacific digital oilfield market is projected to cross $2.5 billion by 2022.
The region is home to developing countries such as China and India, whose energy demands are continuously surging. These two countries are the leading energy importers in this region. In order to reduce import dependence and improve energy security, both countries have started focusing on domestic oil & gas exploration.
Both the countries have huge coastlines and seas, which present enormous opportunities for offshore exploration and production. Demand for digital oilfield technologies in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in coming years on account of rapid uptake of offshore field development activities is Australia and Vietnam, in partnership with India and China.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of Asia-Pacific digital oilfield, in terms of value.
- To classify and forecast Asia-Pacific digital oilfield market on the basis of process, solution and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers, challenges and opportunities available in the market for digital oilfield in Asia-Pacific.
- To strategically profile the leading solution providers, distributors and importers in the market.
Key Trends:
- Growing Investments in Offshore Exploration & Production
- Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures
- Growing Consolidation in Digital Oilfield Industry
- Rising Production from Offshore Fields
- Revenue Generation through Aftermarket Services
- Rising Investments in Research & Development
- Downturn in Oil & Gas Industry
- Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities
Companies Mentioned
- Baker Hughes Incorporated
- Halliburton
- Honeywell International Inc
- Schlumberger Limited
- Wipro Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Digital Oilfield Market Outlook
5. Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Outlook
6. Market Dynamics
7. Market Trends & Developments
8. Competitive Landscape
