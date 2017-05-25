

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Senator and Vice Presidential candidate Joe Lieberman has withdrawn his name from consideration to be nominated as the next FBI Director.



Lieberman sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday saying it was a great honor just to be thought of for the position and thanked the president for speaking with him about the possibility.



However, Lieberman said he decided to withdraw from consideration on news of Trump's selection of longtime legal adviser Marc Kasowitz to serve as his private attorney.



'I do believe it would be best to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, given my role as a senior counsel in the law firm of which Marc is the senior partner,' Lieberman wrote.



He added, 'I am grateful for your consideration, and I wish you the very best in identifying the right person to lead this most important law enforcement agency in the future.'



Previous reports had suggested Trump had already moved on from Lieberman due to concerns about his past as an elected politician.



A senior administration official told CNN the team tasked with finding a replacement for former FBI James Comey is resetting its search.



