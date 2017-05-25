

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar got off to a weak start Thursday, but has since reversed its early losses and is trading modestly higher against all of its major rivals this afternoon. The early weakness was partly due to the release of the Fed minutes yesterday afternoon. The minutes suggest that the central bank is on track to raise interest rates this summer, most likely in June.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a slight uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended May 20th. The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 234,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 233,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 238,000 from the 232,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Traders are looking forward to the release of some important economic reports Friday morning, including GDP, durable goods orders and consumer sentiment.



The dollar has climbed to around $1.12 against the Euro Thursday afternoon, from an early low of $1.1250.



Italy's industrial orders decreased in March after rebounding in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday. Industrial orders fell a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 5.2 percent rise in February.



Spain's economic growth improved slightly, as estimated, in the first quarter, final data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 0.8 percent sequentially in the first quarter, in line with preliminary estimate. The pace of expansion accelerated from 0.7 percent seen in the fourth quarter of 2016.



The buck has risen to around $1.2940 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from an early low of $1.3014.



UK's economic growth eased more than previously estimated in the first quarter due to the downward revisions to services and production. Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter instead of 0.3 percent estimated on April 28, the second estimates from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



UK mortgage approvals declined slightly in April, figures from the British Bankers' Association showed Thursday. The number of mortgages approved for house purchases fell to 40,750 in April from 40,872 in March.



The greenback has inched up to around Y111.870 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from a low of Y111.495 this morning.



