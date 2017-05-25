First digital expression of Jägermeister's new creative direction has been launched

Premiering a new creative direction, Mast-Jägermeister SE has launched its global and US website at Jagermeister.com. The new experience features Bauhaus-inspired typography; a rich green, amber and gold palette; and footage expressing the energy of the legendary herbal liqueur.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525005699/en/

Be the Meister Introducing Jagermeister.com (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new Jägermeister creative direction celebrates the tension between the German precision that goes into crafting each bottle, and the daring nightlife that Jägermeister inspires. Jägermeister challenges people to master the rules like a pro, so they can break them like an artist. The site's content taps into this irreverent spirit, unlocking the mystery and uncompromising quality of one of the world's most beloved shot drinks.

Jagermeister.com invites visitors to explore the rich heritage and uncover the artistry of its creation. It encourages the discovery of drink recipes that unlock Jägermeister's bold and distinctive taste, and learn more about the brand's past and present the journey from the birthplace of every bottle in Wolfenbüttel to the vibrant Berlin-inspired nightlife. A fully responsive mobile-first website with a flexible architecture makes it easy to create and publish content across platforms, ensuring optimal performance.

Jagermeister.com was developed in collaboration with AKQA. From footage of party-goers to the new drinks photography, the experience was made in Germany by AKQA's Berlin studio.

Head of Global Digital Marketing at Mast-Jägermeister SE Felix Jahnen said: "With our new site we use our past to take Jägermeister into the future. Our new visual identity is a celebration of our German heritage and brings the Jägermeister story to a new generation of trendsetters and rule-breakers."

Project lead at Mast-Jägermeister SE, Global Digital Marketing Manager Francesca Lange adds: "Our new mobile-first Jägermeister experience emphasises the innovative and powerful aspects of the brand, always reinventing itself without changing its inner core. The combination of zeitgeist and tradition is what defines us and what users can experience on our new digital entity."

About Mast-Jägermeister SE

Jägermeister the herbal liqueur with 35% vol. alcohol is produced by Mast-Jägermeister SE, a traditional family business in Germany with a 139-year history, which brought Jägermeister on to the German market over 80 years ago. Ever since it was invented by Curt Mast, Jägermeister has continued to be produced according to the original recipe at the head office in Wolfenbüttel. Its manufacture follows a secret recipe using 56 different herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits from all over the world. Jägermeister with the unique flavour best enjoyed ice cold is enjoying increasing popularity internationally: The biggest German spirit brand is now available in 129 countries around the world. Almost 80 per cent of the total sales are made abroad, with total sales of 91.4 million 0.7-litre bottles. What means Jägermeister reached eighth place in the definitive Impact International rankings of the top 100 premium spirits, underpinning its position as the biggest selling liqueur brand in the world.

About AKQA

A recognised pioneer, AKQA is the global brand experience agency inspired by the imaginative application of art and science www.akqa.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525005699/en/

Contacts:

Mast-Jägermeister SE (Germany)

Andreas Lehmann, +49 5331 81-0

Head of Public Relations

andreas.lehmann@jaegermeister.de

or

AKQA

Courtney Kaczak

Associate Marketing Director, The Americas

courtney.kaczak@akqa.com

Simone Schiefke

PR and Marketing Director, EU Asia

simone.schiefke@akqa.com