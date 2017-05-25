South America Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis 2011-2026: By End Use (Gasoline Blending, Reforming, Steam Cracking and Others) - Research and Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "South America Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use (Gasoline Blending, Reforming, Steam Cracking and Others), Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2026" report to their offering.

The slowdown in Brazil's economy has taken a toll on naphtha consumption in the region. However, the country is anticipated to continue dominating demand for naphtha in the region. Brazil relies on naphtha imports to fuel its domestic petrochemical industry. Rising demand for naphtha in Venezuela can be attributed to growing use of naphtha as a blending stock for their heavy crude to improve its API gravity before it can be exported. Demand for naphtha in the region is slated to be positive in the coming years as well.



A brief study was conducted to understand each aspect of market outlook such as drivers, challenges, market trends and various other major factors affecting the market. Moreover, an in-depth analysis was conducted to understand South America naphtha market and to gauge the competitive scenario. Afterwards, a detailed scrutiny of naphtha consumption by type, by end use, and by country markets for South America naphtha supply demand analysis was conducted.



Report Scope:



In this report, the South America naphtha supply demand analysis has been segmented into the following categories:



Naphtha Consumption, By Country:



Brazil

Venezuela

Argentina

Rest of South America



Naphtha Consumption, By Type:



Light Naphtha

Heavy Naphtha



Naphtha Consumption, By End Use:



Gasoline Blending

Naphtha Reforming

Steam Cracking

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Naphtha Market Outlook



5. South America Naphtha Market Outlook



