Growth Opportunities in the Global Prepreg Market, 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

The global prepreg market is expected to reach an estimated $6.6 billion by 2021 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2021.

Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2021 by end use industry (commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, civil engineering and others), material form (UD prepreg and fabric prepreg), manufacturing technology (hot melt and solvent dip), type of prepreg (thermoset prepreg and thermoplastics prepreg), resin (epoxy, BMI, phenolic, cyanate ester, thermoplastics) and regions



The future of global prepreg market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aerospace, general aviation, military/defense, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering industries. The major drivers for market growth are growing demand for advanced high performance and lightweight composite materials and increasing performance requirements in the end use industries.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the increasing use of thermoplastics prepreg and close collaboration between industry players in different nodes of value chain.



Prepreg companies profiled in this market report include Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, TenCate, Gurit, Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation, SGL Group, Toho Tenax, and Lanxess are among the major suppliers of prepreg material.



Within the global prepreg market, the commercial aerospace segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and wind energy by volume. Expected growth in the development and production of advanced aircraft models, increasing use of lightweight high-performance composites in new aircraft programs, such as Boeing 787, Airbus A350, and the increasing length of wind turbine blades are the major driving forces that spur growth for these segments over the forecast period.



The North America is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing demand from aerospace and other end use industries.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction

2.2: Industry Classification

2.2.1: Markets Served

2.2.2: Supply Chain



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Market Analysis 2015

3.1.1: Global Prepreg Market by End Use Industry



- Commercial Aerospace

- Military/Defense

- General Aviation

- Space/Satellite

- Sporting Goods

- Marine

- Wind Energy

- Automotive

- Civil Engineering

- Others



3.1.2: Global Prepreg Market by Material Form



- UD Prepreg

- Fabric Prepreg



3.1.3: Global Prepreg Market by Manufacturing Technology



- Hot Melt

- Solvent Dip



3.1.4: Global Prepreg Market by Type of Prepreg



- Thermoset Prepreg

- Thermoplastic Prepreg



3.1.5: Global Prepreg Market by Reinforcement



- Carbon Fiber

- Glass Fiber

- Aramid Fiber



3.1.6: Global Prepreg Market by Resin



- Epoxy

- BMI

- Phenolic

- Cyanate Ester

- Thermoplastics



3.1.7: Global Prepreg Market by Region



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



3.2: Market Trends 2010-2015

3.2.1: Macroeconomic Trends

3.2.2: Global Prepreg Market Trends by Value and Volume

3.2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3.3: Market Forecast 2016-2021

3.3.1: Macroeconomic Forecast

3.3.2: Global Prepreg Market Forecast by Value and Volume



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Market Share Analysis

4.3: Geographical Reach

4.4: Operational Integration

4.5: Growth Leadership Analysis

4.6: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by End Use Industry

5.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by Region

5.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by Material Form

5.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by Manufacturing Technology

5.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by Prepreg Type

5.1.6: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by Resin Type

5.1.7: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by Reinforcement Type

5.1.8: Innovations in the Global Prepreg Industry

5.2: Emerging Trends in Prepreg Industry

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Product Development

5.3.2: Capacity Expansion in Prepreg Industry

5.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in Prepreg Industry



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: Hexcel Corporation

6.2: Cytec Solvay Group

6.3: Gurit

6.4: Toray Industries Inc.

6.5: TenCate Advanced Composites

6.6: Toho Tenax

6.7: SGL

6.8: Mitsubishi Rayon

6.9: LANXESS/ Bond Laminates



