BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) and the Greater Grove Hall Main Streets are collaborating on a technology showcase and networking event in the Thelma D. Burns Building, 575 Warren Street, Dorchester, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on June 14th, 2017. This will be the first time Mass Innovation Nights will be held in Grove Hall and it will be the first to feature African and African American founders of tech companies.

"We are excited to support diversity in tech and bring visibility to start-ups looking to be heard in the noisy tech space." said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights, and Innovation Women.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Mass Innovation Nights on MIN #99. We want to see more people in Grove Hall as 'producers' of technology instead of just 'consumers'. Helping people get jobs in technology and starting tech companies is one way to revitalizing the community while mitigating gentrification," said Ed Gaskin, Executive Director of Greater Grove Hall Main Streets.

Free-of-charge and open to the public, Mass Innovation Nights #99 features experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from the winners of online voting.

The featured companies will include:

BeautyLynk

Black Girls Nutrition

Cede

Dolume LLC

Donii

dot Teach

FABLabs For America

IncluDe

Kids in Tech

MOON Selfie Light

Pulse24/7

Quality Interactions

UZURI Health and Beauty





There will also be business experts from:

Greater Grove Hall Main Streets

Sankofa, Inc.

Duplessy Foundation

Eastern Bank's Business Equity Initiative





Additionally, a student-founded startup from Wentworth Institute of Technology's Accelerate program will be presenting: OCC Youth Unleashed.

Guests are encouraged to use hashtag MIN99 and @MassInno to share their photos and commentary. The gatherings typically generate hundreds of tweets, Facebook posts, blogs, and videos, and are key visibility drivers for these companies. To attend, please RSVP.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Each month, different companies launch new products with Innovation Nights and the social media community helps spread the word. The popular product launch party and networking event draws attendees from the entire region. Over the past 8 years, it has launched almost 1000 new products which have collectively received more than $1.3 billion in funding. Follow MIN on Twitter or visit the website at mass.innovationnights.com/.

About Greater Grove Hall Main Streets

Greater Grove Hall Main Streets (GGHMS) partners with the City of Boston, private businesses and community stakeholders to improve the economic vitality of the Greater Grove Hall area such that residents can enjoy the benefits of development without displacement. Greater Grove Hall Main Streets (GGHMS) is committed to providing a diverse business district while maintaining our neighborhood's historical character. We encourage innovative and creative techniques for fostering economic development that enriches the lives of the business owners, employees and residents in our community. Follow us on @greatrgrovehall or visit our website greatergrovehall.org.

