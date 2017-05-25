BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - May 25, 2017) - College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving -- which has been featured on Blue Collar Millionaire, Shark Tank and other primetime shows -- has expanded its presence to the Boise area. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more. The franchise will open on June 1 at 2163 S Centurion Pl, Boise, ID 83709.

Scott Baker is the owner of the franchise along with his wife, Cheryl. Their son, Austin, will also be an integral and vital part of the company.

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is a national moving and junk removal company and an established, award-winning franchise business.

We are the only nationwide moving company that offers full-service residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups and moving labor services across the United States and Canada.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving awarded Baker the rights to the franchise in Boise.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving President Nick Friedman said. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about teamwork, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World' -- which means making a positive impact in the lives of clients and employees. Scott shares our core values and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving of Boise is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (208) 515-7409 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/id/boise/

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/25/11G139711/Images/WIRE-CHHJ-boise-c8a7c23eb5c9b3f99b2583241e51304b.jpg

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

(866) 766-0540