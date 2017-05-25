NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 25, 2017) - "New To The Street," a televised business show, filmed a segment at its NYC studios on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. The show featured four exciting and innovated companies - Genoil, Inc. (OTCQB: GNOLF), MoneyOnMobile, Inc. (OTCQX: MOMT), DIB Funding, Inc., and "Microcap Magic" author Steve Kann. Plus, a special interviewed segment with Allen Simon, CEO, PetProducts.com.

A first interview with "New To The Street," Harold Montgomery, CEO of MoneyOnMobile, Inc., discussed the challenges to conducting transactional commerce in India, and how MoneyOnMobile has identified this $8 billion dollar market revenue opportunity. Mr. Montgomery talked about its leveraged technology to provide a solution to make paying bills, banking, and local business more accessible.

Also in attendance at the "New To The Street's" New York Studio for a first interview is Mr. Adam Petty, CEO of DIB Funding, Inc. Mr. Petty discussed the advantages and importance of their new cryptocurrency - DIBCOIN in this global economy and how it is not only currency but a viable investment.

Genoil, Inc.'s (OTCQB: GNOLF) was back in the studio for their second interview with David Lifschultz, CEO and Bruce Abbott, President, as they discussed their unique patents and business model that will have a dramatic impact in the petroleum refining industry.

Steve Kann will discuss his book "Microcap Magic," a book which delves into the "Microcap Market" and how this overlooked market may be the secret to achieving the investment returns you have been seeking.

A special interviewed segment with Allen Simon, CEO of Petproducts.com who updated the pet loving community on petproducts.com, and its worldwide directory of pet products - where you can find everything imaginable for your pets needs.

"New To The Street" welcomed back Mr. Sean Folkson, CEO of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF); returned to discuss NightFood's strategic position in the better-for-you snack space.

Later this month, "New To The Street" will broadcast its first interviews on Kimberly Parry Organics Corp. (OTC PINK: KPOC), Financial Gravity, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) and Genoil, Inc. (OTCQB: GNOLF). Airing on ION's TV Top #1 Market in NYC with 5.5 Million home reach; announcing the time and dates later.

ABOUT:

FMW Media Works Corp. ("New To The Street") is a leading provider of business profiles and special corporate programming. FMW Media Works produces "New To The Street" which paves the way to the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis, and public company profiles. "New To The Street" airs as paid TV programming and airs in the United States reaching potentially 100 million homes, in Canada reaching potentially more than 5.3 million homes and viewed on other select International stations. Visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that is contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/25/11G139721/Images/FMWNTTS-33e24948ab39bc048e3fa620889c4d62.jpg

For "NEW TO THE STREET."

Adam Becker

(631) 465-0284

Adam.becker@newtothestreet.com



For Genoil Inc.:

Steve Chizzik

Investor Relations

(201)-454-5845

steve@theverrazanogroup.com



For MoneyOnMobile, Inc.

Greg Allbright

VP of Corporate Communications

214-758-8609

gallbright@moneyonmobile.in



For NightFood Holdings

Investor Contact:

Andrew Austin

A.S. Austin Company

888-888-6444, x3



DIB Funding, Inc. (DIBCOIN)

Investor Contact

Adam Petty

adam.t.petty@gmail.com



For Kimberly Parry Organics

Investor contact

Investors@KimberlyParry.com

(435) 233-2104



For Financial Gravity, Inc

Investor contact

Jennifer Sanford

jennifer@financialgravity.com

469-342-2232