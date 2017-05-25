Romania Manager Security Services (MSS) Market - Projected to Witness Impressive Growth During 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Romania Managed Security Services Market, By Deployment Mode (Private, Hybrid & Public), By End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, etc.), By Application (Managed IPS & IDS, Managed SIEM, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
Due to rising demand for security, increasing number of cyberattacks coupled with heightened with need to secure confidential data, Romania manager security services (MSS) market is projected to witness impressive growth during 2017-2022.
Adoption of managed security services by organizations is expected to benefit brand value and enable companies to focus on their core competencies. BFSI and IT & telecom sectors are projected to emerge as the leading demand generators for the managed security services market in Romania over the next five years.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast Romania managed security services (MSS) market size.
- To define, classify and forecast Romania managed security services (MSS) market, on the basis of mode of deployment, application, company and region.
- To identify the potential in Romania for managed security services.
- To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of value, for Romania managed security services (MSS) market with respect to key end-users such as government, retail, IT & telecom, BFSI, etc.
- To strategically profile leading players involved in providing managed security services (MSS) in Romania.
Key Trends:
- Participation in European Cyber Security Challenge
- Cloud Based Managed Security Services - A Booming Trend
- Rising Preference for Centralized Security Management Solutions
- Rising Consumer Interest in DDoS Services
- Growing Bring Your Own Device Concept
Companies Mentioned
- Axel Soft IT Group S.R.L.
- Bitdefender
- Cyber Smart Defence SRL
- F5 IT Romania
- Fujitsu Romania
- IBM Romania SRL
- Kaspersky Lab
- Netsafe Solutions
- Oracle Romania SRL
- Orange Business Services
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Managed Security Services Market Overview
5. Romania Managed Security Services Market Landscape
6. Romania Managed Security Services Market Outlook
7. Romania Managed Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) and Intrusion Detection System (IDS) Market Outlook
8. Romania Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market Outlook
9. Romania Managed Firewall Security Market Outlook
10. Romania Managed Endpoint Security Market Outlook
11. Romania Managed Security Services Market Attractiveness Index
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Romania Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
