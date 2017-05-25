Romania Manager Security Services (MSS) Market - Projected to Witness Impressive Growth During 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to rising demand for security, increasing number of cyberattacks coupled with heightened with need to secure confidential data, Romania manager security services (MSS) market is projected to witness impressive growth during 2017-2022.



Adoption of managed security services by organizations is expected to benefit brand value and enable companies to focus on their core competencies. BFSI and IT & telecom sectors are projected to emerge as the leading demand generators for the managed security services market in Romania over the next five years.



Objective of the Study:





To analyze and forecast Romania managed security services (MSS) market size.

managed security services (MSS) market size. To define, classify and forecast Romania managed security services (MSS) market, on the basis of mode of deployment, application, company and region.

managed security services (MSS) market, on the basis of mode of deployment, application, company and region. To identify the potential in Romania for managed security services.

for managed security services. To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of value, for Romania managed security services (MSS) market with respect to key end-users such as government, retail, IT & telecom, BFSI, etc.

managed security services (MSS) market with respect to key end-users such as government, retail, IT & telecom, BFSI, etc. To strategically profile leading players involved in providing managed security services (MSS) in Romania .

Key Trends:



Participation in European Cyber Security Challenge

Cloud Based Managed Security Services - A Booming Trend

Rising Preference for Centralized Security Management Solutions

Rising Consumer Interest in DDoS Services

Growing Bring Your Own Device Concept

Companies Mentioned



Axel Soft IT Group S.R.L.

Bitdefender

Cyber Smart Defence SRL

F5 IT Romania

Fujitsu Romania

IBM Romania SRL

Kaspersky Lab

Netsafe Solutions

Oracle Romania SRL

Orange Business Services



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Managed Security Services Market Overview



5. Romania Managed Security Services Market Landscape



6. Romania Managed Security Services Market Outlook



7. Romania Managed Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) and Intrusion Detection System (IDS) Market Outlook



8. Romania Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market Outlook



9. Romania Managed Firewall Security Market Outlook



10. Romania Managed Endpoint Security Market Outlook



11. Romania Managed Security Services Market Attractiveness Index



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Romania Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



