North America Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis 2011-2026: By Country, Type & End Use (Gasoline Blending, Reforming, Steam Cracking) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use (Gasoline Blending, Reforming, Steam Cracking and Others), Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2026" report to their offering.

The North American naphtha consumption market is projected to witness slow pace of growth till 2026.

The slow growth in naphtha consumption in North America can be attributed to the United States moving away from naphtha based crackers and replacing feedstock for petrochemicals with shale gas which is much more economical due to its recent shale boom in the country. Still North America is a prominent player in naphtha consumption owing to huge appetite for gasoline which uses naphtha as a blending stock.

Key Target Audience:



Naphtha producers (refiners), Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) plants, crude oil suppliers, naphtha traders, shipping companies.

Customers (Petrochemical industry and other customers).

Research organizations and consulting companies

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to naphtha trade

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers



Report Scope:



In this report, the North America naphtha supply demand analysis has been segmented into the following categories:



Naphtha Consumption, By Country:



United States

Canada

Mexico

Others



Naphtha Consumption, By Type:



Light Naphtha

Heavy Naphtha



Naphtha Consumption, By End Use:



Gasoline Blending

Naphtha Reforming

Steam Cracking

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Naphtha Market Outlook



5. North America Naphtha Market Outlook

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6h3523/north_america

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716