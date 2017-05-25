Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market to Reach $2.16 Billion by 2025 - Complexity in Healthcare Information Management is Fueling Demand - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market is expected to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2025. The complexity in healthcare information management is anticipated to fuel the demand for eCOA solutions in coming years. These solutions deliver accurate and timely health information and reduce burden of patients enrolled in clinical trials.

eCOA measures overall mental state, patient symptoms, and the progression of a disease. Electronic diaries and electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePRO) are a part of eCOA platforms. Electronic diaries help document patient response. These are used as support systems for ePRO. In all the applications of clinical outcome assessment systems, the compliance rates are more than 90%, which helps accelerate research procedures.

In addition, assessment systems help detect probable adverse conditions in advance for patients, which is crucial for taking preventive measures to avoid adverse effects in future. The ePRO platforms transfer real-time data from the patients to healthcare professionals for accurate decision-making and better evaluation of a patient's health. Thus, the adoption of these platforms is expected to grow in near future.

Companies Mentioned



Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

Medidata Solution, Inc

BioClinica

CRF Health

ERT Clinical

eClinical Solutions

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

OmniComm Systems, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 ECOA Solutions Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 ECOA Solutions Market: Delivery mode Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 ECOA Solutions Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 ECOA Solutions: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Delivery mode, and End-use



7 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xcklvb/electronic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716