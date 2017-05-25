MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- AtmanCo Inc. ("AtmanCo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ATW) announces its quarter results ending March 31, 2017.

Highlights:

-- For its first quarter of 2017, the Company announced revenues of $2,727k compared to revenues of $246k for its first quarter of 2016, a year- over-year increase of $2,481k. -- For its first quarter of 2017, Company's revenues increased by $133k or 5% while compared to previous quarter ending December 31, 2016. -- As of March 31, 2017, the Company's order book totalled $8.9m compared to $0.8m on March 31, 2016, a year-over-year increase of $8.1m.

"Throughout the first quarter of 2017, we have focused on integrating and harmonizing VoxTel's business, as well as developing promising opportunities involving both VoxTel and AtmanCo. The benefits of these projects, in both corporate and consumer markets alike, should contribute to the future quarters of 2017. In order to achieve our objectives, we have taken the steps to improve our presence in the international market and hired experts in the telecom industry. Moreover, we are continuing our pursuit of closing strategic acquisitions in our different business markets", said President and CEO of AtmanCo, Michel Guay.

The above data includes a summary of highlights. For further information, please consult the Corporation's interim consolidated financial statement as well as the Management Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 at www.sedar.com

AtmanCo grants new option shares

The Company announces that a total of 800 000 share purchase options have been granted to employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of its share option plan (the "Plan"). These options are exercisable at $0.17 per share and expire on May 24, 2022. The Plan provides that options may be exercised on a cumulative basis over a period of three years from the date they are granted, as to one-third after one year, and additional one-third after two years and the balance after the end of the third year.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. There is a risk that expectations and forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties, which could make actual results differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, no history of profitability, future financing, intellectual property and patents, key personnel, competitive marketplace, technology obsolescence, share price volatility and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings. While AtmanCo anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, AtmanCo specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward looking statements, unless obligated to do so by applicable securities laws.

Additional information regarding the Company are available on SEDAR www.sedar.com

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo (TSX VENTURE: ATW) is a leader in information technology, owner of several web platforms including Atman, Quebec Rencontres, VoxTel and Bloomed. Atman and its APIs enable companies to optimize their human capital. Quebec Rencontres is a web and mobile social network application catered to building serious and sustainable relationships. VoxTel offers various interactive landline and mobile phone solutions, as well as carrier billing and SMS features. Bloomed is a cloud-based platform to manage data (smart data) on consumers and their behaviors, which is developed for marketing agencies and their campaigns for the consumer and corporate markets.

