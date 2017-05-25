LYNNWOOD, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today announced that the Company's conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results as well as May sales results will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed at http://ir.zumiez.com. To listen to the webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register and download any necessary software.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of April 29, 2017 we operated 688 stores, including 603 in the United States, 50 in Canada, and 29 in Europe and 6 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at www.zumiez.com, www.blue-tomato.com and www.fasttimes.com.au.

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337



Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200



