BALA CYNWYD, PA--(Marketwired - May 25, 2017) - Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc. ("Royal") (NASDAQ: RBPAA), the holding company for Royal Bank America, announced that its shareholders approved its pending merger transaction with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017. At the Special Meeting, 98.6% of votes cast were voted in favor of the merger.

"We were pleased to have such widespread approval from our shareholders for our strategic direction to merge with Bryn Mawr Trust," remarked President and CEO Kevin Tylus. As previously reported in required filings, a third quarter 2017 closing is anticipated, subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of the remaining conditions set forth in the merger agreement.

About Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc.

Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc., headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, is the parent company of Royal Bank America, which is headquartered in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Royal Bank serves growing small and middle market businesses, commercial real estate investors, consumers, and depositors principally in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Bucks, Philadelphia and Berks counties in Pennsylvania, central and southern New Jersey, and Delaware. Established in 1963, Royal Bank provides an array of financial products and services through a comprehensive suite of cash management services and twelve branches and two loan production offices. More information on Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc., Royal Bank America, and its subsidiaries can be found at www.royalbankamerica.com.

