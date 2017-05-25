Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH announced today that effective with shipments beginning July 1, 2017, Orion is increasing prices for all Rubber Carbon Black grades sold in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

Due to increasing operating expenses and the cost required to meet more stringent customer quality standards and service levels, invoice prices for Rubber Carbon Blacks will be adjusted by 60 to 90 €/MT, to the extent this is in line with existing agreements.

The increase is necessary to ensure that Orion can continue to provide our customers with a continuous supply of quality carbon black products in a competitive and growing environment. Orion will continue to invest in our business to ensure we maintain leading positions in innovation, quality and service in the Rubber industry.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce high-performance as well as standard Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Specialty Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. This group has approximately 1,483 employees worldwide. For more information visit our website at: www.orioncarbons.com.

