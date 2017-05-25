

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported a profit for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $700 million, or $1.59 per share. This was higher than $545 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $28.86 billion. This was up from $26.77 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $700 Mln. vs. $545 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.4% -EPS (Q3): $1.59 vs. $1.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q3): $28.86 Bln vs. $26.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.8%



