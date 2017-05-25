$6 Billion North America Digital Oilfield Market - By Process (Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Reservoir Optimization) & Solution (Instrumentation & Automation Vs. IT Services) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Digital Oilfield Market By Process (Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Reservoir Optimization, & Others), By Solution (Instrumentation & Automation Vs. IT Services), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

In the backdrop of increasing offshore field development activities being undertaken in the Gulf of Mexico, North America digital oilfield market is projected to cross $6 billion by 2022.

During the forecast period, oil & gas companies are expected to flock the prospective offshore Gulf of Mexico. Offshore field development activities suffered a short-term setback after BP's oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, but is gaining traction as operations standardize and health and safety rules are stringently being complied in the region. This is likely to fuel demand for digital oilfield solutions in North America in the next five years

Key Trends:



Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Growing Consolidation in Digital Oilfield Industry

Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Revenue Generation through Aftermarket Services

Surging Investments in Research & Development

Downturn in Oil & Gas Industry

Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities

Companies Mentioned



Baker Hughes Incorporated

Cisco Systems, Inc

Dell EMC

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Halliburton

Honeywell International Inc

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Paradigm

Pason Systems Corp.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schlumberger Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Digital Oilfield Market Outlook



5. North America Digital Oilfield Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hf5jnb/north_america

