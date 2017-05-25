LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: UI)(OTC PINK: UBMRF), a real estate content marketing platform, is pleased to announce the signing of three (3) new affiliate program agreements with La Clic Mobile, a real estate photographer agency, Yvan Dube and Eric Laurin both freelance photographers for the use of Urbanimmersive's visual content marketing platform for 100% of their real estate business transactions.

All three of the new Affiliate vendors' customer business transactions will take place on the platform and will grow Urbanimmersive's top-line revenue. The Company will then take a transaction fee in line with its current pricing model on each transaction generated through its platform.

"We're excited to see that more and more visual content providers are realizing the value of our Affiliate Program and embracing it for their entire business," said Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive. "All Affiliate vendors, whether small or large operations, are making a difference not only to our top-line revenue because they bring with them their existing customers, but also because they are creating a synergy between each other. This provides an enhanced buying experience for our marketplace's end users and ultimately helps spread our market reach much faster," added Mr. Lemire.

The Affiliate Program is offered to visual content providers ready to use Urbanimmersive's Marketplace for 100% of their real estate business transactions with existing and new customers. The program provides real estate photography agencies, photographers and 3D artists in Urbanimmersive's Marketplace with increased marketing visibility while enabling them to effectively manage their internal operations and account receivables. The Affiliate Program offers a white label ordering interface, presenting only services offered by the agency or by other Marketplace content providers selected by the agency. It also provides a dashboard to manage bookings and payments from the incoming customer's phone calls, emails and SMS. As part of the Affiliate Program, visual content providers become Urbanimmersive resellers of the Company's internal products and services.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a content marketing platform for the real estate industry. The Company connects real estate professionals, photographers and writers in order to simplify and optimize original content production workflow. Urbanimmersive enables its customers to leverage their marketing investment while increasing productivity, competitiveness, their web visibility, consumer engagement with their brand and ultimately, their revenue.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other assumptions and risk factors, please refer to the last Corporation's MD&A filed with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

