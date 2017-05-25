The Angiogenesis Foundation Mourns the Passing of Special Advisor Sir Roger Moore, KBE

Sir Roger Moore served as Special Advisor to the Foundation and was involved with its global health and disease prevention programs

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, May 25,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With great sadness and a profound sense of loss, the Angiogenesis Foundation mourns the passing of Sir Roger Moore on May 23, 2017, at the age of 89. Sir Roger served as Special Advisor and good friend to the Foundation, starring in a video about disease prevention. He worked with the Foundation's global programs to raise awareness about childhood nutrition and vision loss from diabetes and age-related eye disease.

"Beyond his international fame in film, Sir Roger's charitable work will be an enduring legacy," said Dr. William W. Li, President of the Angiogenesis Foundation. "He impacted countless lives and was a man of incredible character, integrity, and dignity. We are honored to have had his guidance and support of our Foundation's work."

Sir Roger first became involved with the Foundation when its innovative treatments impacted the lives of his close family and friends. As a global advocate for children's nutrition, Sir Roger realized the importance of diet in shaping the healthy lives of children. He became an advocate and supporter of the Foundation's initiatives to educate the world on the natural active ingredients found in foods and beverages that positively influence health and prevent disease.

"The Angiogenesis Foundation is grateful to have had Sir Roger's involvement in our mission," said Dr. Christopher J. Bonar, Chairman of the Board of the Angiogenesis Foundation. "He had a singular presence and commitment to help the world become a better place for all."

Charitable donations made to the Foundation in honor of Sir Roger will go to cancer prevention and research: www.angio.org/donate.

The Angiogenesis Foundation is a scientific charity driving innovations in health and disease prevention through research, education, and advocacy. For more than two decades, the Foundation has educated the public and healthcare professionals about new approaches to conquering diseases ranging from cancer to vision loss to chronic wounds. The Foundation is blazing new pathways by catalyzing collaborations across disciplines ranging from food and life sciences, metabolism, precision health, genomics, microbiomics, bioinformatics, preventative medicine, nutrition, and technology.

Established in 1994, the Angiogenesis Foundation's mission is to help people lead healthier, longer lives through angiogenesis-based treatment and prevention. For more information, visit angio.org.

