Contrast Injector Market to Reach $636 Million by 2021 - Increasing Number of Public & Private Diagnostic Centers - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Contrast Injector Market by Product (Injector Systems (CT Injector, MRI Injector), Consumables (Injector Head, Tubing), Accessories), & Application (Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology) - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The contrast injector market is projected to reach USD 636.1 Million by 2021 from 445.5 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The contrast injector market growth can primarily be attributed to factors such as the large number of approvals for contrast agents in different geographies and increasing number of public and private diagnostic centers. On the other hand, the side effects and allergic reactions associated with contrast agents are expected to limit the market growth to a certain extent.

The global contrast injector market is segmented on the basis of application, product, and region. Based on application, the contrast injector market is segmented into radiology, interventional cardiology, and interventional radiology. The interventional cardiology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the radiology segment is expected to command the largest share of the contrast injector market in 2016.

Based on product, the market is categorized into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. The injector systems category is further segmented into CT injector systems, MRI injector systems, and angiography injector systems. The CT injector systems segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2016. The MRI injector systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. The growth of the consumables segment can largely be attributed to the recurring use in every procedure conducted. The consumables segment is further segmented into injector heads, syringes, tubing, and other consumables (scan bags, valves, vials, and spikes). The injector heads segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the consumables market in 2016. The injector heads segment is further divided into single head injectors, dual head injectors, and syringeless injectors. The single head injectors segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2016. The syringeless injectors segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

