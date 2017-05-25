Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal smart highway construction market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 14 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525006034/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global smart highway construction market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the smart highway construction market will grow at an exponential rate and post a CAGR of almost 94% by 2021. The vendors in this market can expect significant market growth in the coming years since governments worldwide are looking for effective solutions to reduce traffic congestion and road traffic accidents.

"The major growth driver for the global smart highway construction market is the development of industrial and economic corridors. For example, the government of India plans to develop an industrial economic corridor between Delhi and Mumbai. Such projects will generate demand for the construction of smart highways in the coming years," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead research analyst at Technavio for constructionresearch.

Vendors in the market are likely to grow during the forecast period as more smart highway projects proposals gain momentum worldwide. Furthermore, the growth of urban population is already taking its toll on the current road infrastructure due to the surge in the number of vehicles on the road, leading to traffic congestion especially in densely populated cities such as Mumbai, London, New York, and Barcelona. To counter such challenges, smart highway constructions are likely to increase globally, driving the growth of the global smart highway construction market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Continental Engineering

Continental Engineering builds projects such as condominiums, civil infrastructure, offices, high-rise buildings, hospitals, and factories. The civil work of the project includes the construction of an eight-lane expressway on the outer ring road in Hyderabad, India.

Heijmans

Heijmans was among the first construction companies to include smart highway construction in its portfolio. It also develops property, residential buildings, and roads. The company is active in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

Nippon Koei

Nippon Koei is a leading international engineering consultant. The company has branches in Kenya, Philippines, India, Jordan, Brazil, Vietnam, Panama, Thailand, Myanmar, Peru, and Mozambique. The scope of its work in the smart highway construction projects such as the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road included civil works, designing, planning, and scheduling.

Transstroy

Transstroy is a successor to the Ministry of Transport Construction of the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics). It has a diverse portfolio with expertise in the field of railway, roadway, airfield, industrial, civil construction, and hydraulic engineering.

VINCI Construction

VINCI Construction has a presence in many sectors in 100 countries around the world. It specializes in civil engineering works, structural work, and other construction-related departments. It is involved in the construction of the M4 Corridor to the south of the city of Newport, the UK. The scope of the project involves the construction of a 2.5-km long cable-stayed viaduct, two interchanges, and 36 structures.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Telehandlers Market for Construction Industry 2017-2021

Global Construction Lifts Market 2017-2021

Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like unit operation, tools and components and engineering tools. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525006034/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com