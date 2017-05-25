Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Rohan De Rozario has joined as Senior Client Partner, based out of the firm's London office.

Dr. De Rozario has over 20 years of experience in the field of HR strategy and operations, joining Korn Ferry from Ernst Young, where he was Senior Director of Global People Advisory Services. Within this role, he built extensive advisory knowledge in HR functional improvement, organization design and change management.

Prior to Ernst Young, Dr. De Rozario was the Global Head of HR Service Quality at HSBC Bank, with a global remit that covered 80 countries. At HSBC, his role included defining and bridging the gap in customer experience across all global HR initiatives, policies, products and services. Previously, he also worked for Eli Lilly and ITC.

"Rohan brings a fantastic blend of client-facing and in-house experience to Korn Ferry and a deep understanding of the issues that global HR departments face. His awareness of these challenges, his expertise and confident guidance will benefit our client base greatly," said Bernard Zen-Ruffinen, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Korn Ferry. "I feel positive that Rohan will be a significant source of support and insight as we continue to expand and lead as a global people and organizational advisory firm."

Dr. De Rozario has a PhD in Economics and an MSc in International Employment Relations and Human Resource Management. He is also a member of the CIPD.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is the preeminent global people and organizational advisory firm. We help leaders, organizations, and societies succeed by releasing the full power and potential of people. Our nearly 7,000 colleagues deliver services through our Executive Search, Hay Group and Future step divisions.

