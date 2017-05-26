Transformer Oil Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2025 - Driven by Increasing R&D Initiatives by Prominent Industry Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Transformer Oil Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global transformer oil market is expected to reach USD 4.05 billion by 2025. Rural electrification in emerging economies and expanding manufacturing sites have driven energy needs and boosted transformers growth, subsequently contributing to oils demand in recent years.

These products possess excellent insulative and electrical properties, oxidative stability and controlled low or negative gassing tendency. Crude oil is the major raw material, leading to price volatility owing to supply fluctuation in the global market. Political instability and crashing crude prices have driven industry growth in recent years, as consumers are opting for bulk volume purchases.

Technological advancements and increasing R&D initiatives by prominent industry players have also contributed to market expansion in recent years. Cargill is one such innovator, which was even awarded the Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the development of Envirotemp FR3 transformer oils from natural esters.

Mineral-based products dominated the market in 2016, accounting for over 82% of the volume share. The highest contribution was observed from the paraffinic base sub-segment. These products are available on a global scale and are compatible with most electrical equipment. However, bio-based products are expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to increasing awareness regarding sustainability and recyclability.



Companies Mentioned



Sinopec Lubricant Company

Valvoline

Cargill Inc.

Nynas AB

Ergon International Inc.

PetroChina Lubricant Company

Calumet Specialty Products

Apar Industries Ltd.

Engen Petroleum Ltd.

Hydrodec Group Plc.

San Joaquin Refining CoLtd.

Royal Dutch Shell

Hyrax Oil Sdn Bhd

HILUBO Oil CoLtd.

Eden Oil

Emirates Lube Oil Company

Electrical Oil Services



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Transformer Oil Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Transformer Oil Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Transformer Oil Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xsr4v4/transformer_oil

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716