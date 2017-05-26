ST. PETER PORT, GUERNSEY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Avnel Gold Mining Limited ("Avnel" or the "Company") (TSX: AVK) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions presented in the management proxy circular dated April 19, 2017 were duly passed at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 25, 2017.

At the Meeting, the following seven individuals nominated to serve as directors of the Company were elected by show of hands. A summary of the voting instructions received by proxy for the election of the Company's seven directors is presented in the following table:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes Percentage Percentage Nominee Votes For Withheld For Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ibrahim Kantao 279,618,804 4,217,676 98.51% 1.49% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Kearney 279,621,804 4,214,676 98.52% 1.48% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Andrew King 279,618,804 4,217,676 98.51% 1.49% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anne-Severine Le Doare 279,628,804 4,207,676 98.52% 1.48% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Keith McCandlish 279,628,804 4,207,676 98.52% 1.48% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Howard B. Miller 279,618,804 4,217,676 98.51% 1.49% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jonas U. Rydell 279,628,804 4,207,676 98.52% 1.48% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT AVNEL

Avnel is a TSX-listed gold mining, exploration and development company with operations in south-western Mali in West Africa. The Company's strategic objective is to develop the Kalana Main Project into an open-pit mining operation through its 80% ownership in SOMIKA. A secondary objective of the Company is to explore the remainder of the 387 km2 Kalana Exploitation Permit to discover new mineral deposits.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including the future plans and objectives of Avnel, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Avnel's expectations include, among others, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of gold and silver, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Avnel's most recently completed Annual Information Form, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Although Avnel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Howard Miller

Chairman and CEO

+44 207 589 9082

UK Mobile: +44 07768 696129

Canadian Mobile: +1 416 726 8174

howard@hbmiller.co.uk



Ian McDonald

Vice-President, Corporate Development

+1 647 407 2515

imcdonald@avnelgold.com

www.avnelgold.com



