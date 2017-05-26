

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) has been hit with a lawsuit that alleges the auto giant cheated on government diesel emissions tests.



The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit alleges that GM pickup trucks Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra with Duramax diesel engines have been fitted with three devices on them to defeat pollution emission standard tests in the Environmental Protection Agency laboratory.



The lawsuit filed by the Hagens Berman firm of Seattle claims that these trucks emit two to five times the legal limit for harmful nitrogen oxide. The lawsuit covers people who own or lease more than 705,000 Silverado and Sierra.



'These claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves,' GM spokesman Dan Flores said.



He added that the trucks comply with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emissions standards and California's own tough emissions standards.



